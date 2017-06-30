Sunnyside Up

"A few weeks ago I turned up the volume on my radio in order to listen to a Saturday morning talk show. He was talking about "a thousand marbles" to someone named Tom. I was intrigued and sat down to listen to what he had to say.

Let me tell you what he said....

"Let me tell you something, Tom, something that has helped me keep a good perspective on life and on my own priorities." And that's when he began to explain his theory of "a thousand marbles". "You see, I sat down one day and did a little arithmetic. The average person lives about 75 years. I know that some live more and some live less, but on average it is about 75 years. Now then, I multiplied 75 by 52 (weeks) and I came up with the number 3,900, which is the number of Saturdays that a person has in an average lifetime."

He went on, "It took me until I was 55 years old to think about this in any detail, and by that time I had lived through 2,800 Saturdays. So I got to thinking that if I got to live to 75 years of age then I only had 1,000 Saturdays left to enjoy. So I went to the local toy store and bought every single marble that they had. I ended up having to visit quite a few toy stores to round up to my 1,000 marbles. I took them home and put them in a very large plastic see-through container, and every Saturday since then I have thrown one away!!"

"I found out that by watching these marbles diminish, I focused more on the really important things in life. There is nothing like watching your time here on Earth run out, to help you get your priorities straight." He then went on to say....."Now let me tell you one more thing before I go and take my lovely wife out for a Saturday breakfast. This very morning I took out the last marble from the container. I figure that if I make it to next Saturday then God has blessed me with a little extra time to be with my loved ones in my family."

Even the show's presenter didn't have much to say for a few minutes, I guess he gave us all something to think about. And with that the show finished and they wished each other well for the future. I had planned to some work that morning then go to the gym but instead I went upstairs and woke the wife with a kiss and said "Come on, honey, I'm taking you and the kids out for a breakfast today." She smiled, and asked "What brought this on?" "Oh, nothing," I said, "it's just been a long time since we spent a Saturday together with the kids. And, by the way, can we stop at a toy store while we are out, I need to buy some marbles."

Have many great weekends and may all your Saturdays be special and may you have many happy years after you have lost all your marbles!!!

We often take the days of our lives for granted, every single day is a bonus, not just Saturdays, and we need to appreciate all the days we have, and be thankful for them."