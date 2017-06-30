Sunnyside Up

“Even if we have ourselves so fully convinced that we are on the right track because we desperately want to believe that the specific direction we have chosen is the "correct one", if the universe disagrees with our choices, it will not be shy in telling us so.”

― Miya Yamanouchi

Let me tell you a story…..

My wife wanted to grow a pumpkin.

So we planted pumpkin seeds one year. We got huge vines. They took over the garden and climbed the pine tree next to it. We got all the flowers in the world, but no pumpkins.

She decided we had planted too late, so the next year we got seedlings early and started the process inside. We again had huge vines that took over the garden. Still no fruit. She researched it and found out that she could pollinate them by hand. She was bound and determined to get a damn pumpkin.

The following year she got her seedlings, trimmed the vines after hand pollination and took amazing care of them, but still no pumpkin. So she became convinced that she needed to do something for pollination, so she says "I wonder if bees would help?", and of course I wasn't at all interested in the pumpkins after three years of no success, so I said "whatever you want, hun" without really listening.

Three days later we got a huge package of frames and boxes and all the rest of the stuff one needs to be beekeeper. I was utterly confused, and asked what the hell was going on!

She said that she was going to keep bees to try to get a pumpkin “whatever you want, hun” I cheerfully replied.

That was three years ago, and today we have two bee colonies and have harvested approximately 100 kilos of honey so far this year.

And that's the story of how I became a beekeeper!!!

We still have not gotten a damn pumpkin but the Bee business is booming!

Life’s path is never as you plan, sometimes things just happen along the way – you just have to be open to what the universe has to offer you.

Are you open to opportunities and change, becasue you never know what the world has in store for you!!