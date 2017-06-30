Guestroom

Photo of the week

 

This photo of El Collito Birds sent into us from a read is just amazing 

 We hope that you enjoy it as much as we did 

  

 

 El Cotillo birds

 

What's Coming Up

Sat Sep 08 @ 8:00AM - 02:00PM
Car Boot and Bric-a-Brac Sale
Sat Sep 08 @ 8:00AM - 02:00PM
Mercado Agricola de la Biosfera
Sat Sep 08 @ 8:00AM - 12:00AM
kite surfing competion
Sat Sep 08 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
music festival
Sun Sep 09 @ 8:00AM - 02:00PM
Park Holandes Market
Sun Sep 09 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
music festival
Sun Sep 09 @ 8:00AM - 02:00PM
Car Boot and Bric-a-Brac Sale
Sun Sep 09 @ 8:00AM - 12:00AM
kite surfing competion
Sun Sep 09 @ 9:00AM - 02:00PM
Artisans Market, El Campanario, Corralejo
Mon Sep 10 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
music festival

Fuertenews is a free publication bringing you news and views about Fuerteventura. Any donations would be welcome.

 

 