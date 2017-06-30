Britons die after taking Spanish painkiller. NOLOTIL.

Blood poisoning and amputation are among the agonies endured by more that 100 tourists and expatriates.

At least 10 Britons have died after taking one of Spains most popular painkillers which is banned in the UK.

The medicines regulator in Spain is investigating concerns that Northern Europeans may be at risk from side effects of the drug NOLOTIL. More than 100 British and Irish holiday makers in Spain have suffered devastating side effects after taking the drug.

Cristina Garcia del Campo a medical translator based in Alicante discovered this common factor amongst those affected. The evidence is overwhelming by this readily prescribed drug

Boehringer Ingelheim the manufacturer of nolotil said “this medication is also available in many generic forms in other European countries” Nolotil is only available on prescription. The Spanish agency of medicines said it was gathering more evidence from specific cases.