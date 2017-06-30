Warning for Scots heading to Canary Islands on holiday as bacteria outbreak leaves tourists at risk of pneumonia, meningitis and blood poisoning

A HUGE scabies outbreak has hit one of Scotland’s biggest hospitals after the mites were discovered on the body of a patient who had died.

The outbreak across five sites in NHS Lothian – including Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh – has wiped out more than 20 members of staff who have been told to stay away from patients.

The infestation, which was identified on August 16, has seen the staff “quarantined” from dealing with patients for 12 hours.

NHS Lothian confirmed the outbreak at Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, Roodlands Hospital, East Lothian, Ferryfield House community hospital and Midlothian Care in the Community.

A whistleblower who did not want to be named said: “It was the mortuary staff who found this infestation after a patient who had been in the Royal Infirmary died.

“They could clearly see the mites on the woman’s body as there is no living tissue for them to bury into.”

Speaking to the Scotsman, they continued: “They told NHS Lothian and staff who work in the acute medical unit where the patient was were informed after that.

“The incubation period for infection is around four weeks and the number of patients and staff in and out of that particular unit along with relatives and family friends is huge.”

The Canaries are popular destinations from Edinburgh and folk who have been in contact are made aware of the potential dangers.