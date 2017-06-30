Thank you to one of our readers for the sending us the photo’s of this special event. The Fiesta took place last weekend. During this time the village is transformed from a quiet laid-back place into a very busy noisy one.

Although the celebrations last about 10 days the fishermen’s procession from the old harbourtook placeon Sunday afternoon. The statue of the Virgin of the Safe Voyage is carried from the little church in the village and then loaded on to one of the fishermen’s boats – an honour it seems. It is then taken for a little cruise out to sea and back for 10 minutes.

All the other boats follow the boat with the statue aboard.On the last night there was a firework display in the old harbour which always attracts large crowds. This takes place after the the Virgin of the Safe Voyage is carried back from the little church to the church in El Roque where it spends the rest of the year.