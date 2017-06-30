One of Canary Island’s most exciting events is celebrated in Corralejo, Fuerteventura every year. Called “Festival Internacional de Cometas” or International Kite Festival

This event is a gathering of kite-flying enthusiasts from around the globe and is a series of days when the blue skies of Fuerteventura is filled with colourful kites in all shapes and sizes.

Festival Internacional de Cometas is held every second week of November annually. This 2018, it will run from November 8 to November 11 in Corralejo Dunes National Park.

The Beginnings of the Festival

In 1987, kite lovers Jacinto Rodriguez and Claudio Azzali met at the windy beach of Corralejo. One day they organized a small meeting with other kite flyers. Back then there were 8 people who participated in the kite flying activity, and today, thousands of people gather to the beach to participate in or to watch the hundreds of flying kites that dance in the windy skies.

The International Kite Festival Last Year

The International Kite Festival kicked off last year at Playa del Burro, a part of Corralejo Dunes National Park. It was inaugurated by La Oliva mayor Isai Blanco, tourism councilor Sandra Gonzalez, Asociacion de Empesarios Turisticos de Fuerteventura (Asofuer) president Antonio Hormiga, and one of the event founders Jacinto Rodriguez.

Around 160 kite pilots took part on the first day of the event in Corralejo. These kite flyers consisted of amateurs and professionals, locals, and tourists, most of whom came from other parts of Spain, Germany, and Great Britain. Some of the noteworthy kite designs were a giant 10-meter dragon and dinosaurs; sea creatures like octopuses, sharks, starfishes; land creatures like tiger, bear, bugs; and even some of our favourite cartoon characters like the Minions, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Charmander.

On the following days, a kids’ workshop was held where almost 200 school children participated. Each had its own kite and was taught how to fly his own. There were also exhibitions of static and acrobatic kites performed by local and international professional kite flyers. These kite exhibitions continued on the next day when Rokakus kite combat took place. A Rokaku kite is a six-sided fighter kite traditionally originating from Japan. In this type of airfighting competition, two kites battle against each other until one falls off the sky, and the other stronger standing–or flying–is the winner. The culmination of the event was on the fourth day when a ceremony was held to award prizes to Festival International de Cometas participants.

The Festival International de Cometas will celebrate its 31styear this 2018 which will run from November 8 to 11. The venue will, undeniably, take place in Corralejo Dunes National Park, Playa del Burro, and Playa de La Concha in El Cotillo.

The program will most likely remain the same as it was traditionally done each year. It will be a three- to the four-day event, starting around on a Friday, when everyone, especially amateurs, is invited to “free fly” their kite. The next days will be for kite exhibitions where professionals will showcase their skills in controlling their kites and show off their kite-flying stunts that will leave the spectators in awe. Other kite flying competitions usually incorporated are the freestyle knockout, technical freestyle, as well as the famous fighting competition, the Rokaku kite combat.

A few tips before coming to the festival: On the first day, the event organizers give away commemorative T-shirts of the kite festival. Take advantage of these limited edition souvenirs. And if you happen to fall in love with the festival and decided to attend the event in the future coming years, you will have the chance of becoming a member of “The Fuerteventura Kite Family”.

Trekking through the Corralejo sand dunes to watch the Kite Festival can be tiring, so it is recommended that you settle by the beach and set up a small picnic.

The last day can be considered as the best day to join the International Kite Festival. Over a hundred of kites are given free to the children. There are even teddy bears flying on parachutes and dropping sweets from the skies. During the night, the skies are filled with a spectacular display of fireworks.

How to get to Festival International de Cometas in Corralejo? If coming by private car from Fuerteventura International Airport, follow the FV-2 north towards Puerto del Rosario, then take the exit for FV-3. Continue the FV-3 route towards FV-1 at the northern end of Puerto del Rosario. From here, you can easily follow the coastal route that will lead to the dunes of Corralejo. By public transport, take bus number 3 from the airport to Puerto del Rosario bus station. From here take bus number 6 heading to Corralejo. But if budget isn’t an issue, just take a taxi from the airport, or have an airport transfer pre-arranged before coming to Fuerteventura.