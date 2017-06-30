Penny wrote recently about walking round the island. I have just completed the Fuerteventura leg of the GR131 – the long distance footpath through the Canaries

I walked the 154km from Corralejo to Punta de Jandia.

It took 6 days and I did it using public transport and one ´taxi´ from Pajara to Tuineje.

This island is really wonderful especially when you get off the beaten track and away from the busier areas. In 6 days walking I hardly saw a soul.

I will be putting together a guide for how to do the walk using my own experience so watch this space.

Lanzarote next.