Guestroom

fifa world cup 2018 balon oficial

 

The World Cup fever has caught up with nearly everyone, and it equally affects the football fans as well as those who have remote interest in football. The first world cup was celebrated in 1930!

 

 

 

Some fans invest so much emotionally in the event to the extent of forming permanent enemies with other fans who support rival teams.

Fans can even become ill if the outcomes of the event do not go as per their expectations.

More dire consequences are likely to arise if you have placed a monetary bet and your team ends up getting thrashed. If you had raided the domestic budget to finance your betting habits, you are likely to land yourself in serious financial woes for the remainder of the year.

On the other hand, there are those of us who are quite ignorant on matters football, and we cannot connect with the thrill of adult men chasing a leather contraption across a big field for a whole 90 minutes.

However, the beauty of the World Cup is that while thirty-two countries get to cheer for their respective teams, the event also affirms a global pluralism - it is as much a festival of cultural multiplicity as it is a competition featuring some of the best athletes in the world.

Now sadly we also have the threat of violence and terrorism overshadowing each event. 

Lets all hope this year brings a solidarity with all concerned.

 

 

 

What's Coming Up

Fri Jun 22 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
Corralejo Market
Fri Jun 22 @ 8:00AM - 12:00AM
kite surfing competion
Fri Jun 22 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
music festival
Fri Jun 22 @10:00AM - 02:00PM
Rute de los Coroneles
Sat Jun 23 @ 8:00AM - 02:00PM
Car Boot and Bric-a-Brac Sale
Sat Jun 23 @ 8:00AM - 02:00PM
Mercado Agricola de la Biosfera
Sat Jun 23 @ 8:00AM - 12:00AM
kite surfing competion
Sat Jun 23 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
music festival
Sun Jun 24 @ 8:00AM - 12:00AM
kite surfing competion
Sun Jun 24 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
music festival

Fuertenews is a free publication bringing you news and views about Fuerteventura. Any donations would be welcome.

 

 