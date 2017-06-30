The World Cup fever has caught up with nearly everyone, and it equally affects the football fans as well as those who have remote interest in football. The first world cup was celebrated in 1930!

Some fans invest so much emotionally in the event to the extent of forming permanent enemies with other fans who support rival teams.

Fans can even become ill if the outcomes of the event do not go as per their expectations.

More dire consequences are likely to arise if you have placed a monetary bet and your team ends up getting thrashed. If you had raided the domestic budget to finance your betting habits, you are likely to land yourself in serious financial woes for the remainder of the year.

On the other hand, there are those of us who are quite ignorant on matters football, and we cannot connect with the thrill of adult men chasing a leather contraption across a big field for a whole 90 minutes.

However, the beauty of the World Cup is that while thirty-two countries get to cheer for their respective teams, the event also affirms a global pluralism - it is as much a festival of cultural multiplicity as it is a competition featuring some of the best athletes in the world.

Now sadly we also have the threat of violence and terrorism overshadowing each event.

Lets all hope this year brings a solidarity with all concerned.