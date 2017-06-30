The 30th May marks a very special day in the Canary Islands. ‘Dia de las Canarias‘ is an annual public holiday which marks the anniversary of the autonomous Canary Islands Parliament’s first session.

On this day, all the towns and locals across the seven islands put on a great show, celebrating their unique culture and people there’s everything from street parties and traditional food tastings, to exhibitions and parades.

School Parties

In the week leading up to May 30th, students start celebrating by dressing up in traditional Canarian costume, usually a white blouse with a colourful vest/apron and a large flat hat. There are extra classes on the Canary Islands’ history and culture as well as school parties with songs and dances.

Food Tastings

Canary Islands’ cuisine is absolutely delicious and has a strong Spanish influence. You’ll find food tastings in all the cities and towns – make sure you try tortillas (Spanish potato omelettes), papas arrugadas con mojo (potatoes with a piquant sauce), tortillas de calabaza (flat pumpkin cakes), fresh cheese and local wines. Many of the meals are communal during the Day of the Canary Islands, so you’ll meet lots of new people.

Lucha Canaria

The most renowned sport in the Canary Islands is Lucha Canaria, a mix between wrestling and judo. This Canarian wrestling is an ancient custom thought to have originated in the 1400s by the very first inhabitants of the archipelago. There are also several other sports displays including stick fighting, lateen sailing and boulder lifting.

Street Festivals

You’ll find plenty of concerts by local musicians playing Canarian folk music during the celebrations. There are also arts and crafts markets set up along the streets (a great place to pick up some unusual souvenirs), as well as dancing, parades and domestic animal shows.

The Honour and Distinction Awards

One of the main events taking place on the Day of the Canary Islands is a prestigious awards ceremony honouring Canarians in a variety of different disciplines. It is organised by the Canary Government and is held at the local town hall.

Celebrations are held during the day and into the evening on the Day of the Canary Islands. People also fly the Canary Islands flag on public buildings and private homes.

During the day the children in school will be wearing the typical Canarian outfits of grey striped trousers, white shirt and waist coat for the boys and a black hat. The girls will wear long skirts, blouses a scarf and a hat. They will be given some traditional Canarian food too such as the cheese for which Fuerteventura wins many award. Late in the evening, by the harbour in Puerto del Rosario you could see lots of people all wearing the typical canarian clothing meeting on the evening of the 29th, together to share food and then enjoying the music.

Every year, in Rosario, the event gets bigger and this year there were over 300 tables booked for the event.























The Campanario centre Corraljo held a free BBq and entertainment throughout the day.

Las Palmeras commenced at mid-day with Canarian fare on offer and entertainment for the children.

This very young celebrant retired early

As always expect Folk to celebrate late into the night (early the next day) Paracetomol anyone??