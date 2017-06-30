The Governing Council of the Canary Islands, at the proposal of the president, Fernando Clavijo, agreed at its meeting on the 7th May, to grant the Canary Islands Gold Medal to (amongst others) the "Fuerteventura Association against Cancer"
Congratulations to Isabel and all the team for their great work.
Isabel said on hearing the news "There is much excitement for receiving this recognition to the daily work of this great family that we are Fuerteventura against cancer. I am proud to represent you, but especially grateful to all the people who have made it possible: Volunteers / as, patients, family and friends, partners, workers, managers, doctors, nursing and health personnel, military, public institutions, businesses, media and the people of Fuerteventura who have always supported us in our struggle. To Everyone / as we are, but especially to the ones that are no longer...." The Canary Islands Gold Medal was created by Decree 76/1986 of May 9 and is granted to individuals, corporations and institutions that, within or outside the Canary Islands, have earned the recognition of the Canarian people. It is granted by Decree, with prior agreement of the Governing Council, and the initiative to grant the Gold Medal corresponds to the president of the Autonomous Community by own decision or at the proposal of the Parliament of the Canary Islands. The winners will collect their medal in the Institutional Act of the Canary Islands Day, which will take place next May 30 at the Teatro Pérez Galdós in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. Fuerteventura Association against Cancer The Fuerteventura Against Cancer Association, has a long history of supporting and advising oncological patients and their families and companions on the island. Although formally constituted in 2004, its activity as a support group begins much earlier, with the organization of training workshops, therapeutic support initiatives, preventive campaigns and the development of social awareness events about the need to acquire healthy lifestyle habits and fight against cancer. The Asociación Fuerteventura Against Cancer provides regular assistance to more than a hundred people, including specialized psychological support for patients and family members, group therapies, smoking cessation workshops or accompaniment of volunteers and visitors.
