Yes its me - I'm back! Couldn't stay away too long could I!!!

Recently, we took friends visiting from the UK to sample the delights of modern Danish cuisine at Corralejo's famous 'The Ugly Duckling' - our 'go to' venue for special occasions. It's a taxi ride out of the town centre but, if no one is willing to be designated driver, it's well-worth the fare so I thought that I would share it with you

The overall dining experience is built around Henrik's attentive front of house hospitality and Christian's expertise in the kitchen. The restaurant is spacious, light and airy, and has great views over Corralejo, Lobos and Lanzarote, and - as early diners - we were guaranteed our table for an unhurried three hours.

On arrival, we were greeted with a complementary glass of cava, and served lovely fresh homemade herb bread and spicy olives while we waited for our starters to be prepared. Two of us opted for the grilled prawn starter, which was served on a delicious sour cream and leek sauce; and the other two for the buffalo mozzarella, served on a bed of tomato salad with a sweet Dijon mustard dressing. But we all agreed on one thing - they were fantastic!

Our main courses were equally delicious, and offered the added adventure of choosing from the range of accompanying sauces, styles of potatoes, and vegetable side dishes, including a tasty salad option. And our fillet of salmon, Secreto Iberico crispy pork, and steaks cooked perfectly to order more than lived up to expectations.

Not to be defeated, three of us managed to find room for dessert - one each for chocolate cake, lemon sorbet, and sorbet with cava and vodka - which rounded off an exceptional meal.

With a bottle of house wine and some water, the total cost was 30€ per person - very good value, especially once you include the restaurant's trademark, homemade liquorice vodka shots served at the end of your meal.

Just one word of advice - if our experience of The Ugly Duckling has whetted your appetite to try it for yourselves, make sure to book well in advance or you'll be disappointed, as its popularity limits availability.

Judie Horrocks x

(see you again soon)