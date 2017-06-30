A free webinar “Practical Recommendations for Holiday Rental Owners to Prepare for GDPR” offering holiday rental home owners, rental agents and Airbnb hosts a practical guide and roadmap to applying the new EU data protection regulations, GDPR, to their business has been announced.

GDPR – General Data Protection Regulation – the new EU data protection law comes into effect in less than a month’s time, on 25th May. It applies to all businesses, big and small, that handle personal data in the EU - that could be the customer that is based in the EU, or a third party business i.e. a hotel or airline, that is located within the EU that you share the data with.



The travel industry will be particularly affected due to the large volume of personal and sensitive data it handles about individuals such as name, date of birth, credit card details and passport details, and this data is often shared with third parties for booking purposes. It is also the industry that suffers the most cyber-attacks.





Three quarters of people don’t trust businesses - travel brands included - to do the right thing with their personal data such as email addresses, according to the ICO.



The Malaga-based holiday rental portal, Spain-Holiday.com, is running a free online webinar about GDPR aimed at the holiday rental industry. The webinar “Practical Recommendations for Holiday Rental Owners to Prepare for GDPR” promises to help those in the holiday rental industry prepare for GDPR with a jargon-free roadmap to GDPR compliance, industry-relevant examples and recommendations, and free downloads and guides for attendees.



“Big businesses have the staff and resources to make their business GDPR-compliant but for the smaller business owner, tackling this can seem challenging, time-consuming and costly and that doesn’t have to be the case,” explains Nicola Erlich, Industry Analyst at Spain-Holiday.com, who will be presenting the webinar. “If you are looking for plain-speaking and practical industry-specific recommendations for the holiday rental industry that cut through the legal jargon, then this webinar is for you.”



With more than 15,000 holiday homes available to rent in Spain, the webinar was originally available exclusively to Spain-Holiday.com homeowners and rental managers. However, due to requests from holiday rental owners from other European countries, Spain-Holiday.com has opened up the registration to the public and added more times and dates to attend one of the live webinar sessions.



A Practical Roadmap to GDPR The live webinar sessions will take run online at various times on Thursday 10th May and Wednesday 16th May.



The webinar will covers relevant topics such as:-



an overview of GDPR,

how it is relevant to the vacation rental industry in particular,

the responsibilities, obligations and benefits of becoming GDPR-compliant, and

a roadmap to getting your travel business GDPR-ready.

Following the 40-minute presentation, which will include access to free useful downloadable information and guides, there will be a short 20-minute Q&A session.



Various dates are available to attend the live webinar or download the recording afterwards. Click here to register. Even if you are unable to attend the live webinars, by registering you will receive a recording of the webinar by email afterwards.



Further details to register can be found on Spain-Holiday.com’s industry blog RentalBuzz.



How to take part in the webinar



Taking part in the series of webinars hosted by Spain-Holiday.com is simple.



Follow the link below to register for the webinar on Practical Recommendations for Holiday Rental Owners to Prepare for GDPR



English https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/3696554084494057729



Spanish https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8858301581352260866



Select which time you would like to attend from the list of scheduled webinars.



Once you have filled out your details and sent the form, you will receive an email confirming your webinar attendance with a link to the access the webinar.



On the day of the webinar, at the arranged time, click on the link in the email which will open the webinar website and automatically log you in where the moderator will be waiting online.



The only equipment required is your computer, internet connection and speakers or headphones. A microphone or webcam is not required. The webinars are completely free of charge to attend.



If you are unable to attend the live webinar, or wish to watch it again after the event, you will find all the videos of the webinars on Spain-Holiday.com’s industry blog, RentalBuzz, where you will also find information about future webinars and the latest holiday rental industry news.





Media enquiries:



Nicola Erlich

International Media & PR

Spain-Holiday.com

+34 61639982 / This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.