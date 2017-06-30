Missing Scotswoman’s family to launch fresh appeal in Spain for information with a reward of up to £100,000

The family of Lisa Brown, a mother of one child from Alexandria, Scotland, will launch a fresh appeal in the province of Cadiz, today Friday 23 March, for information on her disappearance in Spain more than two years ago.

The appeal is supported by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and Spanish authorities and is backed up by a reward of up to £100,000 from the family, which is supported by UK charity Crimestoppers.

Ms Brown was 31 when she vanished from her home in Guadiaro, Cadiz province, on November 4, 2015.

Craig Douglas, Ms Brown’s brother, said their family believes that there is a ‘wall of silence’ among the English-speaking community in southern Spain over his sister’s disappearance.

“We are sure that people know what happened and ask them to think of a little boy who asks every night when his Mummy is coming home. We also hope that the reward might persuade people to tell us what happened,” Craig said in a press conference in the locality of Los Barrios, in the province of Cadiz, to launch this appeal.

Roger Critchell, Crimestoppers Director of Operations, said: “The family are desperate to find out what happened to Lisa. We understand that people are not always willing to go to the police so we would urge them to contact Crimestoppers with 100% anonymity through our phone line and our online form.”

Critchell also participated in the press conference, in which the British Ambassador Simon Manley said he hoped the launch of this appeal is effective.

“Citizen collaboration is essential in these kind of cases,” the Ambassador said. “Cooperation between Spanish and British security forces is another key element, and both countries have an excellent relationship in this field.”

Those with information can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and 900 555 111 in Spain or via the web form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information-online/.

The reward will be paid out to any providing substantial information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible or results in identifying the whereabouts of the body. The reward will be valid for six months dating from 23 March.