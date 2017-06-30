Guestroom

 Twinkle Trust is an amazing organisation that really “makes a difference” on our Island. Next month their very own Ryan Christie is running the Virgin London Marathon on the 22 April to raise funds and we are looking for our members to support this as much as they can.

 

 

Ryan ran last year and gained a good for age place so is doing it again to help us raise funds.

He has been training really hard and is so dedicated that last month February Ryan and his wife Gill spent 10 days in Fuerte for 3 reasons, a holiday, for Ryan to train in the warm and to help Twinkle with some of the difficult cases we had.

Ryan and Gill are really superb supporters and have 2 cats they have adopted from Twinkle who both have sight issues, nothing is spared on the cats welfare and the 2 cats have such a pampered life in Scotland.

The link to Ryan’s Virgin money giving page is ; https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/RyanChristie

And we have also set up a Facebook page called “Ryan Christie London Marathon 2018” https://www.facebook.com/Ryan-Christie-London-Marathon-2018-1458176410933386/?ref=bookmarks

If you can spare anything between 20p and £20 it would be very much appreciated so please do click the clink and offer whatever you can for this great cause.

Thanks from everyone at Fuertenews and Twinkle Trust

