We are looking to support a stamp appeal to raise money for the Bone Cancer Research Trust, the leading charity dedicated to fighting primary bone cancer, and would love the support of all our readers .

The Stamp Appeal Coordinator - Terri is a Volunteer and contacted us to ask the above and the following:

We are looking for used and new postage stamps from the UK and overseas, and any amount at any time of the year is very much appreciated.

Please save your new and used stamps; whether you get a few stamps a year for your birthday or you get lots from your friends from all over the world, or you can even save them from the bin at work!

Instead of throwing away your stamped envelopes, we can raise vital funds to help us continue with our research, providing information, raising awareness as well as offer support to those who need it.

Primary bone cancer can occur at any age, but affects mostly children, teenagers, young adults and the elderly. On average 12 people every week are diagnosed across the UK and Ireland. The survival rate for this disease is just over 50% and this has not changed in the last 25 years. With your help we can work towards changing this, so more people have a chance to live!

Please help us to raise awareness as well as funds just by sending in something that you would normally out into the rubbish bin!

Please sent your stamps to:

BCRT Stamp Appeal

20 Bowers Road, Benfleet

Essex, England, SS7 5PZ

Yours sincerely,

Terri Bush

Volunteer Stamp Appeal Coordinator

Bone Cancer Research Trust

+44 (0)1268 565646 | 10 Feast Field, Horsforth, Leeds, LS18 4TJ