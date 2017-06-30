We thought that we would put together a list for you of Public Holidays this year and some of the best Canarian Markets - let us know if we have missed off you fav market and we will update the list

Public Holidays in Spain:

January 1st: New Year’s Day. (Monday)

January 6th: Three Kings’ Day (Saturday)

March 30th: Good Friday

May 1st: Workers' Day (Tuesday)

August 15th: Assumption of Mary, (Wednesday)

October 12th: Spanish National Day, (Friday)

November 1st: All Saints’ Day (Thursday)

December 6th: Constitution Day (Thursday)

December 8th: Immaculate Conception, (Saturday) Except Canary Islands.

December 25th: Christmas Day (Tuesday)

Markets in the Canaries:



Gran Canaria: Teror street market



Each Sunday the town of Teror hosts the oldest street market in the whole archipelago. It started in 1932 next to the basilica (which is why many of the items on sale are dedicated to the Virgin of the Pine, the patron saint of Gran Canaria). The 140 stalls showcase local handicrafts and food, but the famous local chorizo is the star attraction.

Lanzarote: Teguise street market



This is one of the best markets in the Canaries and occupies the small streets and squares of Teguise each Sunday, filling the area with colour, music and people looking for authentic, local bargains. Visitors can expect to find a range of items on sale including ceramics, leather goods, wine, cheese and much more.

Tenerife: Tegueste Farmer's and Artisan's Market



This farmer's market can be found in one of the most traditional farming towns in the north of Tenerife. The market is home to 34 wooden and tiled stalls which sell fruit, vegetables, wine and fish. There is also a wide range of local handicrafts on sale - and the confectionery here is not to be missed.

La Palma: Puntagorda street market



Located in the north of the island, Puntagorda market is open on weekends and offers all locally cultivated produce. The stalls display cheese, wine, famous La Palma confectionary and other agricultural and artisan goods. Its location is surprising thanks to its extraordinary position by El Fayal, a beautiful forest, and the market has a wonderful 'mirador' (viewing area), a glass balcony overlooking a ravine.

El Hierro: Frontera street market



El Hierro, the smallest of the Canary Islands, hosts the Frontera street market every Sunday. The market boasts a wide variety of farm produce from the local area and the 25 stalls also offer handicrafts, textiles, plants, confectionary and more. However, the main attraction is the cooking utensils made from Spanish juniper wood which can also be found here.

Fuerteventura: La Oliva traditional market, Corralejo.



La Oliva, with its ochre-infused character, can be found in the north of the island and is open on both Thursday and Sunday mornings. The specialities of the market are the beautiful embroidery and oil paintings, and the market is also home to stalls selling jewellery, collages and wooden handicrafts, silver and leather items. Don't miss out on the numerous tastings of traditional sauces and jams, as well as the wide selection of fruit and veg.

La Gomera: Valle Gran Rey street market



This street market is set in breathtaking surroundings and has a wide variety of antiques, vintage books and toys. The market is open on the second Sunday of each month and also has stalls selling various items including furniture, clothing and paintings, along with local and costume jewellery.