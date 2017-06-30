The sky may just be the limit if you’re after a new career - here is howto Apply....

For Leeds-based airline company Jet2 needs more cabin crew as it now operates more than 220 routes across the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands and to European cities.

The new crews will be based at Leeds Bradford and Manchester.

One of the main things candidates will need to do is smile a lot, no matter how challenging their day at work.

The advert reads: “Successful candidates will be enthusiastic about helping customers, ideally with the experience of handling customer queries in a fast paced environment. You will have a genuine passion for delivering outstanding customer service, a positive and flexible approach to your work and always have a smile on your face no matter the time of day!”

Applicants need to be at least 5ft 2ins tall and have an EU passport.

You don’t need to have worked in the travel industry before - it’s all about your personality and your commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience.

And if you’d rather keep your feet firmly on the ground, the UK’s third largest airline is also creating jobs for ground staff as a dispatchers.

For more information and to apply go to www.jet2careers.com