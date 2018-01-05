The Three Kings Parade in Fuerteventura is on the5th January and it is always an extremely memorable occasion that all the children look forward too.

The arrival of the Kings is a very big event in the Canary islands.

The information in this article is the Corralejo time table, please see other tourist offices for other towns programmes.

11.30am. Arrival of the kings at Muelle chico beach.

5.50pm. Parade leaves from Palmera shopping centre down the high street to the square at the bottom of town. The kings ride upon their camels in all their splendour and this is amazing to see and be part off.

There is great excitement in the crowds as folk line the street to welcome the Kings and the children give their letters to one of the Kings as they go past ready for their delivery of toys on 6th. Otherwise they can put their letters in the post box for the Kings (please see the picture at the bottom of the page)

The Kings then congregate in the square at the bottom of the high street. As the Kings sit on their thrones and the children line up for a personal visit and chat

To the locals here (especially the children) the whole event is so much more meaningful than the Father Christmas visit and you can see the joy in the Children's faces as they meet the Kings.

Enjoy the occasion