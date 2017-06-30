Christmas is over; the paper and string are all cleared away. The presents are given and thank you notes are written. Our thoughts now turn to New Year.

So what does New Year mean to you? Perhaps reviewing all those things that happened this past year. Planning all the things you will do in the coming year and, of course New Years resolutions!

How long will you keep your New Years resolutions? Six months? One month? A week? Maybe just for a few hours. All those things that you plan to change just disappear as time ticks by and nothing ever really changes in your life!

Why not try something new? Did you ever see that advertisement on British T.V? It was of two men running out of a building and playing in the snow. The voice over said “When did you last do something for the first time?”

Well when did you???

From now on try and make each morning not just a new day but also a New Year. Maybe you will be able to keep your resolutions that little bit longer. Look at the world, each morning, as if you are seeing it for the first time. Try and see the miracles that happen with each new day. Marvel, as a child, at each new wonder. Try to live each day as if it were a blank sheet of paper and you will write on it in your best handwriting, no blots or rubbing out.

We are often told we should live each day as if it were our last. Perhaps we should reserve that for the evening of each new day. Being human we will make mistakes. If we own up to them and honestly try to correct them each day, no carrying them over for tomorrow, then we can sleep in the sound knowledge that should we hear our Lord calling our name we can reply, “ Your servant hears you Lord and I am ready”

May God bless you wherever you are.

Happy New Year to you all.

A seeker.