Lorna and I took advantage of the Residents discount to travel around the Islands and we took a week on the open road in Lanzerotte and the surrounding Islands

On arriving on the Island we travelled North and stayed in Orzola for a night. We spent the following day visiting Graciosa.

Isla Graciosa is Amazing, more beautiful than Lanzarote. ... blue and strong ocean with the golden sands, black stones and red mountains. Streets and roads on La Graciosa are unpaved sand. Motor vehicles are strictly prohibited and limited to a handful of licensed vehicles for special purposes. Access to the Island is by a 35-minute regular ferry crossing from Orzola 20€ to tourists return and just 5€ Canary residents. The mountain rock formation is amazing on the journey across.

Caleta del Sebo is small village where the ferry docks. Cars are prohibited except for commercial use. A few small bars dot the coastline.

We had to sample them of course!!!!

We went on from there to Puerto Calero Marina:

Our second stop for a couple of night was on a small boat. An amazing time.

A fantastic row of restaurants and bars kept us occupied before returning to our floating accommodation.

Sadly no beach there but lazing on the boat was very enticing. Negotiating the access to the boat was a bit tricky, pulling oneself up by the ropes. especially after a few beverages. The owner kindly provided us with some steps!!

There was an amazing boat in the port (see the extra large boat in the back of this picture)

We tried our best to get on board - but no joy sadly!!!

The Boat is actually owned by Willy Michel is the owner of the yacht Vive la Vie. He is a Swiss entrepreneur and founder of the company Ypsomed - we loved the look of the boat while it was moored at Puerto Calero Lanzarote.

Together with his brother he founded the company Disetronic in 1984. Disetronics Holding AG was a company focused on the manufacture and distribution of infusion systems in medicine. It was known for developing insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes. In 2000, the company had 1,021 employees and realized sales of more than USD 200 million. In 2003, the company was split and partly sold to Pharmaceutical comapny Roche. Willy Michel continued the injection business (Disetronic Injection Systems AG), which was renamed Ypsomed. Ypsomed was brought to the Swiss Stock Exchange.

Willy Michel and his family still own 76% off the Ypsomed shares. The Swiss magazine Bilanz estimates the net worth of Willy Michel at US$ 1.2 billion. Forbes estimates his net worth at US$ 1.8 billion - Sadly our attempts to get on board and meet him were met with rejection - but hey you never know .... next time!!!

We moved on from there to Playa Blanca:

Our final stop was in a house in Playa Blanca. Very civilized, lovely pool and comfy beds. This was all booked by Air B&B. The review by the boat owner was “a couple of extremely funny and daring ladies”

If he had watched us boarding that boat at night I think he may have used a more explicit word!!!!

We had a fantastic time away and would recomend to any resident to travel "locally" a little as there is so much to see and it is so cheap to see it