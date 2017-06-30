Sometimes this reporting buisness is hard work!

This week is no exception with the finals of Miss Scuba being held in on the Island.

However it is not just about Girls in Swin suits - there is a lot more to the competition than that.

7 finalists from the UK have been in fuerteventura this week 20th-27th as the Miss Scuba UK pageant takes place. The finalists are all from different scuba diving backgrounds and have had a fantastic week learning to dive at Deep Blue Dive Centre with SSI, they have been promoting marine conservation whilst we are out there, taking part in environmental challenges and beach clean ups and generally looking good!

Miss Scuba UK is an annual pageant with a difference, it is not solely a beauty or scuba diving competition but is a merging of the two disciplines to help raise awareness for marine conservation and celebrate the inner beauty of todays modern women. Our aim is to get more women from the UK to participate in Scuba diving. We believe that once they witness the beauty of the under water world they will want to help protect it.

The Finalists had a brilliant week and gave lots of thanks to the Deep Blue Dive Centre who gave them a fantastic experiance on the Island.

As a relatively new pageant Miss Scuba aims to empower women by encouraging them to take up diving, to discover the ocean and the diverse marine life that is down there.

It is not a diving competition, nor is it a beauty pageant but it is a merging of the two.

Pageants sometimes have a bad press but in reality they are the source of many great friendships. Women together building their confidence, encouraging and supporting one another, learning from each other and in the process organising, participating in, sharing knowledge and raising lots of money for lots of worthy causes.

On the 26th of September the finals were held and the winner was announced by Hannah Higgins, the current Miss Scuba U.K. The lucky winner has some big "fins" and "heels" to fill. Hannah first entered the competition 2 years ago, as a none diver. She is now a rescue and master diver notching up over 80 dives in the Uk and around the world. She has and is still on an incredible journey, learning about the ocean, finding time to research the benefits of Scuba diving and amazingly having a medical paper on that subject published. While most of us would find the enormity of this work daunting, Hannah has striven to be the best version of herself that she can. For that we can only applaud her effort, drive and enthusiasm.

The winner of Miss Scuba United kingdom 2017 is Alexandra Prior

Miss Scuba International

We wish Alexandra all the best in her new role and congratulations to everyone who took part.