An author called David Meade is convinced that in September 'death planet' Nibiru is going to kill us all.

David, who wrote Planet X: The 2017 Arrival , believes the apocalypse will take place between September 20-23, and that clues are hidden in the Bible, and written on the pyramids.

The conspirator posted a video to YouTube in which he says: "It is very strange indeed that both the Great Sign of Revelation 12 and the Great Pyramid of Giza both point us to one precise moment in time – September 20 to 23, 2017.

David thinks that Plant X will become visible in the sky around the middle of September, and it's then that disaster will strike.

Christian numerologist David Meade claims he has discovered a “date marker” that reveals when Planet X – and the reported resulting apocalypse – is coming.

Planet X, or Nibiru, is reportedly a huge planet with a vast orbit that conspiracy theorists claim will one day pass so close to Earth that its gravitational pull could wreak havoc on our planet, triggering earthquakes and other catastrophic events.

The myth was born in 1976, when writer Zecharia Sitchin claimed that two ancient Middle Eastern cultures – the Babylonians and Sumerians – told of a giant planet – Nibiru – that orbited the Sun every 3,600 years.

Earlier this year, Mr Meade claimed to match the positions of celestial bodies with Bible verses, and worked out when Planet X would cause the end of the world - on September 23.

However, many Egyptologists agree the Pharaohs were interested in space and the pyramids were aligned with the planets.

Mr Meade claims Nibiru will first be seen in the sky on September 23, and will not actually hit or pass us until October.

Many evangelical Christian fanatics claimed the rare total solar eclipse, due on August 21, is a sign of what is to come.

Mr Meade said: “It is very strange indeed that both the Great Sign of Revelation 12 and the Great Pyramid of Giza both point us to one precise moment in time – September 20 to 23, 2017.

“Is this the end of the Church Age and the transition to the Day of the Lord?

“There couldn’t be two greater witnesses.”

Of the pyramid, he said: “It faces true north with only 3/60th of a degree of error and is located at the centre of the land mass of the Earth

The east/west parallel that crosses the most land and the north/south meridian that crosses the most land intersect in two places on the Earth – one in the ocean and the other at the Great Pyramid.”

He says he has discovered two tunnels set at precise angles in the Great Pyramid that will point to significant celestial objects after September 20.

He said the Descending Passage will point to the star Regulus – also known as the “King” – in the constellation Leo, and the Ascending Passage will point to Jupiter – known to the Jews as the “Planet of the Messiah”.

He said: “So let’s review the facts: it was built five millennia ago, by someone who possessed a supernaturally high level of knowledge.

“We’ve never found bodies, treasures or hieroglyphics in the Pyramid. It’s a date marker to this fall [autumn] – 2017.

Other conspiracy theorists have claimed that an unseen planet beyond Neptune – namely Nibiru – is going to destroy Earth.

As well as noting apparent mystic markings on the pyramids in Egypt, David's prediction is largely based on the Bible passage Isaiah, Chapter 13 9-10, which says, "See, the Day of the Lord is coming – a cruel day, with wrath and fierce anger – to make the land desolate and destroy the sinners within it.

"The Stars of Heaven and their constellations will not show their light. The rising sun will be darkened and the Moon will not give its light."

It's not the first time people have been convinced that Nibiru is going to crash into our planet. In December 2015, people thought the same, and before that, in 2012, many suggested that the ancient Mayan people had foretold the apoclypse.

Of course, you shouldn't worry. It is probably more likely that a nuclear war between North Korea and the US will kill us all off first!!!!