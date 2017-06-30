Gran Tarajal itself is well worth a visit - Gran Tarajal is Fuerteventura’s second biggest town and is situated in the south-east of the island. It's a lively authentic Canarian coastal town with a friendly vibe, excellent town beaches, good restaurants and a surprising artistic side.

Over thirty buildings around the Centre of town have had their gable ends spruced up with huge, quirky murals. It's a mini tour trying to spot them all. The beach of the same name is near the harbour and stretches for about 600 meters. The sand is very fine and a gleaming, golden-brown in colour. The nice white and colorful houses of the town round off the picturesque setting.

There are several restaurants and bars at the promenade. Swimming conditions are good at this spacious beach.

Although water-sport is not possible, young and old have the choice of plenty of activities at the beach, with a volleyball court, a football pitch and a children's playground all available for use. Playa de Gran Tarajal is mainly frequented by the locals of the town and holiday makers are definitely in the minority.

Gran Tarajal is home to both leisure yachts and fishing boats within its 170 moorings. Found in the small village of the same name and with a strong fishing spirit, the tranquillity of its waters is thanks to the protection provided by the local terrain. The dock offers a 'travelift', crane and slipway, while the pontoons have electricity and drinking water. There are also washrooms available to all users of the marina.

This lively town is accessible from Puerto del Rosario on number 10 bus route.