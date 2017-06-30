What's Coming Up

Fri Jul 07 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
music festival
Fri Jul 07 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
Corralejo Market
Fri Jul 07 @10:00AM - 02:00PM
Rute de los Coroneles
Sat Jul 08 @ 8:00AM - 02:00PM
Mercado Agricola de la Biosfera
Sat Jul 08 @ 8:00AM - 02:00PM
Car Boot and Bric-a-Brac Sale
Sat Jul 08 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
music festival
Sun Jul 09 @ 8:00AM - 02:00PM
Park Holandes Market
Sun Jul 09 @ 8:00AM - 02:00PM
Car Boot and Bric-a-Brac Sale
Sun Jul 09 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
music festival
Sun Jul 09 @ 9:00AM - 02:00PM
Artisans Market, El Campanario, Corralejo

Fuertenews is a free publication bringing you news and views about Fuerteventura. Any donations would be welcome.

 

 