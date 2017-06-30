We all carry mental baggage and although ‘we are who we are’ because of past experiences, there comes a point where it can intrude and stop you moving forward.

For some reason this Island gets you to look at your life and put everything back in perspective.

Thanks to Sue Cadwell for this article

What’s important? Chasing more money, newer more up to date belongings, working longer hours, spending less and less time with loved ones and just getting more & more stressed – for what?

That isn’t what life should be about; having sufficient for our needs, yes; but surely we shouldn’t be striving at the expense of everything else - life is too short for that. We need to appreciate the natural world around us; spend more quality time with family & friends, live for today – not tomorrow and learn to enjoy life for what it is – not what we think it should be. With all the recent atrocities this has to be more poignant now than ever before.

I’m lucky that in the last few months I have been able to sit and reflect over past events in my life and been able to accept and forgive where necessary. We are very fortunate to have Reverends Judie & Bob on hand too; they are like a ‘safety blanket’ whenever there is a difficult challenge to resolve.

Fuerteventura has a special tranquillity and serenity that is very therapeutic; embrace the quiet calmness and this special island will help you to find peace of mind and healing.