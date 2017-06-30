Guestroom

One of our very own "Roving Reporters" - Lorna Barnes. 

Was at the Garden Centre at Puerto Del Rosario this week and sent in some lovely photos and information about the place - this we are going to take a visit this week ourselves!

 

GC5

This garden center is well worth a visit if you havnt been. It is on the outskirts of Puerto del Rosario. It is owned by Oasis Park.

Access is by a new road at the back of the petrol station on the south side of Tetir/La Oliva road. It is an awkward entrance especially if you come from the Puerto direction. You have to drive up to the Don Filipito picnic area entrance and turn round to drive back down the hill.

GC 1

 

 

Prices are amazing. I purchased a large Jasmine in full bloom for just 12€. Lots of garden accessories in store. One can walk around for many hours just taking in the assortment of goodies.

 

 

 

 

 

 

GC 3

 

