Can you spot the mistake on the picture???
When a person is given one job, he or she is expected to complete that job correctly and to their best of their ability. Unfortunately, sometimes that does not happen. These photos are perfect examples of people who were given one job where the outcomes are hilarious failures
- Are you gearing up for the summer season and need a new pair of flip flops? If you’re looking for a pair that can give everyone a good laugh, than look no further, because these flip flops are perfect! These red, white and blue shoes were supposed to pay homage to the great country of Canada. The color coordinated sandals look perfect until you take a closer look at the flag. Unfortunately, that is not Canada’s flag, but rather the flag of the United Kingdom.
- Abra Kadabra, the woman is split in half! The trick of cutting a woman in half is a classic magic trick. Unfortunately, for this clothing company, their ad was part of one. The crew put up the picture the wrong way and their model was sliced in half. Maybe the crew members are aspiring magicians, or they just made a silly mistake, thats makes you wonder “what were they thinking?!”
- Heinz Ketchup is rated the number one ketchup in the UK Therefore, it’s no surprise that the company makes lots of other tasty condiments, such as mustard and relish. In recent years, the company has released an easy squirt bottle, in which the bottles sit cap down. This makes the condiment sink towards the cap rather than the bottom of the bottle. However, maybe the relish packagers didn’t get that memo. The label is most certainly placed upside down
- Shopping for clothing for little kids can be so fun! Designers have certainly stepped up their game in recent years, creating children’s clothing even more trendy. Parents can also now show off their children all over their social media in their hip clothes. Unfortunately, this photo was snapped and posted not for being a pretty hip hippo shirt, but for the designers mistake. The shirt says “Happy Hippo,” but the picture is of a rhinoceros.
- A heated debate that has happened for ages is which do you prefer Coke or Pepsi? Many people have strong brand loyalty towards one or the other. We think those people, plus the actual companies, may have a problem with this sign. It is clearly Coca-Cola that is on the shelves, however, the sign has prices for Pepsi. Could this worker have been trying to start debates in the store?
- This is definitely a great example of you had one job. However, who exactly do we blame in this picture? Is it the worker that put up the sign, the worker that put up the shelving, or the worker that actually put away the products? I guess we’ll never know the true order of the completion of this display. However, we do know that someone certainly caused a hilarious fail!
- This building once stood at Ball State University in Indiana. Unfortunately, for all, it has been torn down since the picture was taken. There are many stories behind this photo. One story is the left side of the building was built after the right side. The contractor missed his mark when building the new side. Therefore, the “C” had to be added in after construction was completed. Another story is the mistake is a satirical way to show the students of the College of Architecture and Planning what could happen if you are not careful in your designing.
- Where do we even start with this picture?! The packing clearly says “Basketball,” and has an obvious picture of a basketball and basketball net. However, the 2 rackets inside, show this is definitely not basketball. The only similarity we see here is the design on the two balls that is similar to a basketball. However, many people, even those who have never played, understand if there is not a net, it clearly is not basketball.
- “Baby, all the best for your baby.” A saying that could not be more true, because your baby does deserve all the best. However, whoever stocked these shelves clearly did not see the sign. Although there are lots of bottles, unfortunately, this is not the type of bottle that should be given the baby. Good thing we think none of the mommies and daddies will get confused.
- Sometimes you have just have to be a rebel and break the rules. Whoever was stacking these boxes that clearly say “Do Not Stack,” must have been feeling very rebellious. Unfortunately, boxes that say “do not stack,” say that for a reason. The box most likely contains something fragile. Therefore, although the stacker thought he or she was taking a short cut, he or she most likely caused a lot of damage.
- What the Fork?! This is another classic case of mispackaging. Unfortunately, there is no way to describes this than utter lack of thought. Most people in the world know the difference between a fork and spoon, as they look completely different. But, clearly this manufacturer didn’t feel like fixing their mistake. At least the company got the knives correct. One of two isn’t so bad.
- My personal Favourite - This sign gives a sound piece of advice, “Think. Do it right the first time! Plan ahea….d.” Well, at least the advice was good until the last part. Hopefully next time the sign creator takes into account his or her advice and will always think and plan ahead. Therefore, no letter will be left behind, and all will be well within the wise sign world.