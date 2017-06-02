Are you gearing up for the summer season and need a new pair of flip flops? If you’re looking for a pair that can give everyone a good laugh, than look no further, because these flip flops are perfect! These red, white and blue shoes were supposed to pay homage to the great country of Canada. The color coordinated sandals look perfect until you take a closer look at the flag. Unfortunately, that is not Canada’s flag, but rather the flag of the United Kingdom.