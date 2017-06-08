Looking up from the wild and barely accessible beach of Cofete, on Fuerteventura's rugged southern tip, it is hard not to wonder who would have built a house high up on the hillside.

According to some, the remote location of the building known as Casa Winter is not explained by its fine views over a landscape that now forms part of Jandia natural park, but something far more sinister: the presence of Nazis in the Canary Islands during World War Two.

"There is so much to investigate here, but no-one is helping me," says an exasperated Pedro Fumero, the current occupant of Casa Winter who believes he may be sleeping on top of a secret base or hideaway designed for use by the Nazis.

The 48-year-old former taxi driver, whose grandfather helped to build the house and later lived in it, moved into the building in 2012, having found out that his two uncles and an aunt were inhabiting the place in poor health and squalid conditions.

The family is facing an eviction order after a hotel company bought the property from the descendants of Gustav Winter, a German engineer whose unusual wartime activities on Fuerteventura attracted the attention of Allied spies.

Winter, who was born in the Black Forest region in 1893 and moved to the Canary Islands in 1925, was one of 104 German residents in Spain whom Allies requested be repatriated to Germany at the end of WW2 to face accusations of being Nazi agents.

A 1947 document on these Nazi suspects from the Madrid bureau chief of the US Office of Strategic Services, a precursor of the CIA, describes Winter as a radio operator and military operator.

Like other Germans on the list of suspected Nazis whom the Allies had wanted to question and put on trial after the war, Winter was not handed over by the Spanish authorities. He died in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria in 1971.

"I am sure Gustav Winter was provisioning German submarines," states Mr Fumero, citing wartime reports and some of his own findings, such as a battery he says is from a U-boat and that he found in the property.

"Why would you build a tower like this on top of what is essentially a bunker? This was never a house meant for enjoyment," says Mr Fumero, standing inside the turret-like construction that dominates the upper level of Casa Winter, equipped with an unusually large fuse box.

Could the tower have been used for communications? Or even as a kind of lighthouse, sending messages through electric flashes? Local historians mostly conclude that Cofete's beach would have been unsuitable for naval use due to its shallow approach, but also point out that the natural harbour of Ajuy, 20 miles (32km) along Fuerteventura's remote east coast, could have been used by submarines or other large craft.

The biggest spaces inside the building are in the solid basement, whose walls are almost 2m (6ft 7in) thick. Several rooms have no windows, including one tunnel-like space which runs the length of the house with just a small window at one end. Mr Fumero speculates that such spaces could have been used for concealing people - with or without their consent - but admits that he cannot be sure who or when.

Local documents date the house as being built in 1946, but Mr Fumero claims the "bunker" or base of the building was there much earlier, pointing to papers he believes show that Winter had bought out the previous Spanish landowner and acquired the entire Jandia peninsula shortly after General Franco had become Spain's dictatorial ruler in 1939.

Under Franco, Spain declared itself to be strictly neutral at the outbreak of WW2, but supplied minerals, volunteer soldiers and, in places such as the Canary Islands, logistical support to Nazi forces.