This year sadly many missed it as it was actually on time (a real rarity for this Island!) but it was a great evening as always.

The burial of the sardine signifies the end of carnival. Mourners line the streets to watch the huge sardine pass by, they follow to the sea front until arriving at the beach where it is set alight to burn.

The fire is accompanied by a fire work display. The tradition is that the fire purifies your soul, helping to calm the spirit and control the carnival party animal within you to be quiet until the following year.

Whether you’re a resident or a tourist at carnival time, the secret is to become a part of it, rather than go to “Watch it." You’ll be accepted into the procession if you’re dressed up, and you can really get a feel for the famed “Latin spirit."

What’s it all about - Carnivals in Canaries are serious celebrations and dates are set during February and March according to when Easter falls.

The masquerade balls are full of bright costumes, tons of body paint and a time to relax, party and have fun. The celebrations start a week before the procession where groups parade around the streets creating an upbeat lively atmosphere. Sounds of salsa and the beat of batucada drums can be heard in the distance as they throng their way through the streets.

Each carnival has a queen and a drag queen elected in the week prior to the procession. Men take the opportunity during carnival to dress as women, complete with, wigs, stockings and full gaudy makeup. Carnival is about disguise, everyone is in costume so join in, the bolder and louder the better. The costumes and accessories aren’t expensive and are available locally or you can improvise and create your own.

Comparsas originated from Brazil, they are the dancers that perform the group salsa routines during the carnival parade. These are the brave dancing girls and boys in revealing costumes wearing headdresses and smiles. They practice their complex routines for months, and put on a fabulous show. It makes sense to watch from a crowded part of the street as they put on the best of their shows in front of a large crowd.

Carnivals on Fuerteventura (and in fact across the Canary Islands) are always a fantastic time and if you can match the dates up with your holiday dates, it is always a highly recommended days entertainment.