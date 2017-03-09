Just ten minutes outside of Puerto del Rosario driving north, is a little place called Puerto Lajas. I have often seen it from the bus, but never taken much notice. Penny & I were driving back from Rosario on Monday & as neither of us had ever been, despite the length of time we've lived here, decided we'd stop for a drink look...

What a delightful little village! Very few homes, a couple of bars, a pretty little church & probably no shops!

Black shingle beach, lots of little boats, & rich in kite surfers! There is no promenade, only a dirt road used by both pedestrians & traffic alike.

The tides were high again with a gusting wind so it was perfect for the sea sportsmen & women to enjoy the challenge.



We stopped to have a non-alcoholic drink (I repeat non-alcoholic as Penny has been drying out this week has been getting a bit if a slating recently!) & a very tasty Serrano ham & cheese foccacia for under five euros at one of the beach bars. How can you beat that!

All in all, it was worth the stop just to feel the energy of the place. Fantastic! The photos don’t really do it justice. Go visit if you haven't done so!

Jenny. Roving reporter. x