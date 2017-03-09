Guestroom

thumbnail IMG 20170313 143136457

Just ten minutes outside of Puerto del Rosario driving north, is a little place called Puerto Lajas. I have often seen it from the bus, but never taken much notice. Penny & I were driving back from Rosario on Monday & as neither of us had ever been, despite the length of time we've lived here, decided we'd stop for a drink look...

 

What a delightful little village! Very few homes, a couple of bars, a pretty little church & probably no shops!

thumbnail IMG 20170313 145350143

thumbnail IMG 20170313 141036328

 Black shingle beach, lots of little boats, & rich in kite surfers! There is no promenade, only a dirt road used by both pedestrians & traffic alike.

 

 

thumbnail IMG 20170313 145328210The tides were high again with a gusting wind so it was perfect for the sea sportsmen & women to enjoy the challenge.thumbnail IMG 20170313 141105377

 

 

 

 

thumbnail IMG 20170313 145224383We stopped to have a non-alcoholic drink (I repeat non-alcoholic as Penny has been drying out this week has been getting a bit if a slating recently!) & a very tasty Serrano ham & cheese foccacia for under five euros at one of the beach bars. How can you beat that!

thumbnail IMG 20170313 141639474 HDR

 

 

 

thumbnail IMG 20170313 145350143 All in all, it was worth the stop just to feel the energy of the place. Fantastic! The photos don’t really do it justice. Go visit if you haven't done so!

Jenny. Roving reporter. x

