On Women's World Day of Prayer on the 3rd March thirteen women met in Corralejo to learn about the lives of the women of the Philippines.

The women were of many different Christian backgrounds and many new friendships were formed.

They were ably lead by Judie, an ordained minister who is new to the island and is the wife of the new St James' chaplain, Bob Horrocks.

The group enjoyed their time together so much that they hope to continue to meet in the future and look at differrant areas for discussion

If you would like to join them, then please contact Judie at St James'