We are not talking Casino High Rollers here, more of the wet kind - This week has seen some really high tides and our roving reporter Jenny was out and about with her camera to try and catch some of the action

 

Harbour Old CotilloSome spectacular action in the Seas this week, The lagoons in El Cotillo were flooded & in the old harbour the waves were crashing into the shingle, rising over the promenade &Cotillo drenching the people in the cafe!

 

 

The lagoons in el Cotillo were flooded yest, everyone getting caught on the hop even in the circles! We were swapping clothes to get dry to come home respectable.

IMG 3799Corralejo was a much sunnier day, but fantastic seas .

You can see Armas is ducking &IMG 20170301 161440711 diving as are the brave little boats but Freddie Olsen has stopped, no surprise there!

 

 

 

Lots of people getting shots on the prom which incidentally was a mess again this morningHigh Rollers

The sweeper van was out at eight to clean up!

 

The weather can be nothing if not spectacular, from bright sunshine to stormy waves several foot high. 

You got to love this Island.......

 

