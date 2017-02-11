Looking back on my 12 years here I realise how much has changed. I used totalk of it as being the island so far behind the others, far less commercialised , far quieter. Over the years shopping centres have popped up, the towns are awash with coffee shops and the tourists come flooding in.

In our early years on the island so many places were for rent, there was "alquiler" signs in many windows and one had a choice on cheap rentals. Now days private rentals are very hard to find. They have also doubled in price. Whilst all inclusive hotels are partly to blame the laws on renting have become harsher. Become a resident on the island was easy when we arrived. Now one must bring money in to the island, a minimum of 6000 € in the bank or have private medical care. Whilst medical care here has always been very good the medical centers are now stretched to capacity. Something that has always been a problem which ex pats need to be aware of is that there are no care homes on the island. The Spanish look after their own.

A couple looking to retire here do need to be aware of this!

If employed on the island the tax of 200€ per month must be paid to the government, irrespective of earnings. Laws are of course constantly changing so always check before making a decision. It is still very cheap to live on the island, especially compared to the United kingdom.

Whilst the Spanish to keep hunting dogs, animals are very much cared for. There is a dog rescue center in Rossario. Also one often sees notices around the island please feed the wild cats There is cat protection in the island and many cats are neutered to prevent the reproduction of unwanted cats.

Media is certainly promoting the island from trade stands at fares to advertising on the London underground. Many Italians have now moved here and it is a popular destination for Polish and German visitors. The filming of

Exodus on the island increased the tourism and now there is a possibility that The Movie Star wars could also be filmed here.

The new motor way between Caldereta and Corralejo has been opened in the southerly direction. Long gone are the days when the main income was from goat farming and local cheese. Where will we be when Brexit is fully implemented? I guess we will just have to wait and see.

One thing I do know, Fuerteventura is a great place to live and I feel very privileged to do so.

I love the Island and especially the community, some very special people

Penny x x