Royal Navy frigate HMS Portland will visit Las Palmas on Tuesday 28 February for a short visit to give her Ship’s Company some well earned down time to recover from a busy deployment.



Portland, which last visited Las Palmas in 2010, is coming to the end of a nine-month deployment having departed the UK in June last year. Since then she has travelled over 40,000 miles through the North and South Atlantic, Mediterranean Sea, Indian Ocean and Pacific Ocean. Her tasking has been varied but always revolved around the theme of maritime security.

Whilst in the Mediterranean Portland supported Operation Active Endeavour, a maritime operation commanded by NATO that was formed in October 2001 following the September 11 attacks on the USA. The primary aim is to defend, deter and protect against terrorism. Portland contributed a visible presence for NATO as well providing intelligence to assist counter terrorist activity. On leaving the Mediterranean Portland joined Operation KIPION. This long standing naval commitment, which dates back to the 1980’s (although then was under the name Operation Armilla), aims to promote security and stability in the Gulf and Indian Ocean, including deterring piracy off the Horn of Africa.

Arrival in the Red Sea also marked the start of operations in support of Combined Maritime Forces, a 31-nation (including Spain and the UK) American-led coalition focussed on improving maritime security and ensuring freedom of navigation for merchant shipping in the Red Sea, western Indian Ocean and the Gulf. Over 40 percent of the world’s merchant traffic, by volume and value, passes through three strategic choke points in the Middle East; the Suez Canal, the Bab El-Mandeb Strait and the Strait of Hormuz. The UK enjoys deputy command of all coalition forces, and also periodically provides the staff to command one of the three subordinate Task Forces operating in the area. These Task Forces focus on counter-terrorism, counter-trafficking (of narcotics, people, fuel, weapons or charcoal), counter-piracy and also seek to promote security and stability.

More recently operations have focused on Counter Narcotics trafficking off the west coast of Africa. Portland teamed up with the United States Coast Guard and a multi-agency Cape Verde Law Enforcement Detachment to patrol the waters around Cape Verde.

The Ship’s Commanding Officer, Captain Paul Stroude (43), said: “We are very much looking forward to visiting Las Palmas. This has been a busy deployment and my Ship’s Company certainly deserve some time to rest and recuperate. We return to the UK in a few weeks and I am very grateful to the people of Gran Canaria for allowing us to explore your beautiful island and get some final sunshine.”