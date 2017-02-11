Jenny and I (or the "Ab Fab girls on the rampage" as our Dear Bob likes to call us!) decided to take a few days off the Island… Where did we decide to go??

To our neighbouring Island of course, where else!!!!

It was a beautiful sunny morning and with a desire for adventure in our hearts, wonderment in our minds, the wind in our hair (and a drink in our hands!!) we left behind Fuerteventura sitting on the top deck of Armas.

A calm beautiful journey taking us to a new land of opportunity, excitement and chance – well Lanzarote, but it was very close.

Lanzarote offers many things from the volcano experience in the south of the island to the caves in the north, Jameos del Agua. The famous house of Ceasar Manrique, and the fantastic cactus gardens, it also has some fantastic bars and restaurants!!!

From the north one can get a ferry to the isle of Graciosa. Here is truly back to nature. There aren’t any tarmac roads on the island, there are a few sand roads traversed by Land Rovers and a couple of other 4x4’s.

A regular bus service runs all around the island. Having previously visiting these places we ended up having a very laid back few days in Arrecife. We were fortunate to have a suite overlooking the ocean with its own large terrace - this was our view, not a bad way view to wake up to is it! Just right for a couple of G&Ts before hitting the town each night.

We also had a spa bath (with a handy shelf to put your bubbly while relaxing). Sadly Jenny refused to let me take her photo in it - probably because she wasn’t wearing her shower cap!!

A new shopping Centre has opened at the marina in Arrecife with many famous shops and restaurants, it is now an even more beautiful place to sit, relax and enjoy a glass of something than it ever has been.

Both Fuerteventura and Lanzarote are volcanic islands, both with different spirits and different things to appreciate. Certainly well worth that visit, too much to do and see in one day though – so do like we did and make a few days of it, a change now and again does us all good.

Saying that it is always good to get back home though, Fuerteventura is the island for me.

