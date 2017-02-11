Deposits and Stage Payments Lost on Off-Plan are being refunded - Following a recent legal judgement by the Spanish Supreme Court, hundreds of people have already reclaimed the money they lost on off-plan property deposits and thousands more will.

Spanish Legal Reclaims are helping those who lost deposits and stage payments during the Spanish property crash get their money back.

Following a legal judgement in December 2015, we are now able to recover this money from the banks who were responsible for keeping your funds safe. We have already helped hundreds of people reclaim their funds, including those who previously brought a case against the property developer and lost.

Our approach is simple and effective. First, our expert legal team will analyse your case for free and confirm whether you are eligible. Providing you are, we will then file your case, defend it, and hand you back the deposit you are owed as well as any legal interest accrued. Cases are already being won with deposits ranging from €10,000 to more than €500,000.

Our fee is only taken upon the successful completion of a claim; there are no upfront or unexpected costs.

We have already helped people from across the UK and Europe to get their money back and want to hear from anyone who believes they may be eligible. To speak with one of our experienced team, CLICK HERE or call:

In Spain: (+34) 936 804 563

From UK: 0845 680 3849

You can also email us or find out more by visiting our Spanish Legal Reclaims website