An island of surprises - this week gave us a storm

What a mixed bag of weather in the past week!!! As often happens here the weather front changes so suddenly. We have had some glorious sunny weather following a violent storm and back to amazing sunsets.

 

image

 

Thanks for photos sent in from the storm. Early in the day the surfers could be seen making the most of the waves as they started to build

 

 

 

However as the day progressed the waves got more and more spectacular especially in the North of the island - we really wouldn't have wanted to be on the Fred Olsen! Look at this photo sent in by Liz (makes me feel sea sick just looking!)

received 10212265127252684

The wind that blew on Sunday in the Canaries did not reach the levels of tropical storm Delta, but in Gran Canaria the maximum recorded ratios exceeded that of November 28, 2005, however it did pick up lots of rocks from the sea front and left the coast roads "battered"

IMG 20170212 124532609IMG 20170212 124545044

 

 

 

 

 

 

 As the day blew by some of our precious land marks were left a little worse for wear!!!

tefia windmill

 And at the end of the day when all the storms had blown away we were left once again with a beautiful Sunset over the sea.

 As I say so often, life is never boring here in Fuerteventura!!

sunset in fuerteventura by designed photos d488jw8

 

What's Coming Up

Fri Feb 17 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
Corralejo Market
Fri Feb 17 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
Antigua Canival
Fri Feb 17 @ 8:00PM - 12:00AM
puerto del rosario carnival
Sat Feb 18 @ 8:00AM - 02:00PM
Mercado Agricola de la Biosfera
Sat Feb 18 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
Antigua Canival
Sat Feb 18 @ 8:00PM - 12:00AM
puerto del rosario carnival
Sun Feb 19 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
Antigua Canival
Sun Feb 19 @ 9:00AM - 02:00PM
Artisans Market, El Campanario, Corralejo
Sun Feb 19 @ 8:00PM - 12:00AM
puerto del rosario carnival
Mon Feb 20 @ 8:00PM - 12:00AM
puerto del rosario carnival

Fuertenews is a free publication bringing you news and views about Fuerteventura. Any donations would be welcome.

 

 