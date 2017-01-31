Guestroom

 AK fit Coaching - A Brand new Gym here in Corralejo is now open

 The best place to train in Fuerteventura, instructing individuals or groups on how to  maintain their fitness levels by implementing exercise  plans and diet.

 Penny had the pleasure of popping along for the opening day celebrations. 

 

This amazing new Gym has just about everything you could imagine or need to keep fit and most importantly the staff expertise and knowledge to help you achieve your goals.

Owner Antonio and his wife Lucy held their reception evening at the gym. I came for the champagne and nibbles:

But I left with a desire to “get fit”, this is not a desire that I have had many other times in my life but that is down to the sheer passion and encouragement from the staff team. It is certainly worth a visit you never know it may just inspire you too. 

The owner Antonio and his wife Lucy has this to say:

"We are a new and professional team and we mainly specialize in high quality personal training, as we believe that this is the most efficient way to achieve our clients’ goals.

We offer a wide range of different trainings, based on everyone’s personal needs (including special rehabilitation 

Class 1programmes, as well as programmes for the athletes, seniors and the highly innovative genetic training). We will also offer a wide range of group classes (salsa, yoga, self-defence, Piloxing, Zumba)."

 We have published their current schedule here at  the bottom of this page

 You can find the Gym at: AK Fit Coaching, Calle  Falua 3, Corralejo.

 

 

Find them on Facebook by clicking HERE

Fuertenews.com wishes AK fitness all the best for the future 

