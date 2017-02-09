Folk remember to take home one of our Islands native delicacies - this is the Famous Canarian famous, not to be confused with bees honey and nothing like the Bee version

Palm honey is not Bee honey. It is the concentred sap of the Canary Islands native palm, Phoenix canariensis. It is thinner and darker than bee-honey. Both are natural sweeteners, but there is a big difference in taste and chemical content. The Canary Islands are home to great bee-honeys produced from indigenous flowers. Both bee-honey and palm-honey are used in local cuisine.

Bee pollen is considered to be one of nature’s best and most nourishing foods. It’s packed with protein that is combined with amino acids, that can be easily used by your body. In Chinese medicine, bee pollen is used to improve unbalanced nutrition, vitality, longevity, energy, etc. Bee pollen is also used for weight control, health, beauty, allergies, anti-aging and more. All of these qualities are lost with the removal of bee pollen. Regular honey does not contain bee pollen.

Palm Honey or Palm Syrup is an edible sweet syrup produced in the Canary Islands from the sap of the native palm tree, by tapping the tree in a sustainable way. To sum up, it is not necessary the natural work of bees, however both are beneficial to health in place of sugar.

Bee-Honey is better on: Fresh Fruits, Milk as sweetener.

Palm-Honey is better on: Fresh Cheese, Yogurt

Both are good in: Cakes, Gofio, Sweetener for Tea

la Gomera island uses the sap of the Canary Island date palm (Phoenix canariensis). This sap is commonly known as guarapo.

It’s a type of syrup that’s obtained from the heart of the Canary Island date palm. With an intense flavour and a dark colour, it’s used in the making of many typical desserts of the Archipelago.

As for its production, the inhabitants of La Gomera climb to the top of the palm trees to get the guarapo: they must cut the top leaves to reduce layers and so that the sap can be channeled to the outside of the palm tree. Once the fluid has been collected, it’s boiled by slow cooking until they obtain the palm honey.