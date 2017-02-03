Suddenly you realise folk see you differently,

When: They give up their seat for you on the bus, you look round for who they are talking to and realise it is you!!

Someone is giving out leaflets for the gym, they look at you and miss you out.

Trying to impress you say “I swim every day” The response is “you Still swim!”

Purchasing Aloe vera and the assistant says “I have some good face cream to get rid of wrinkles”

That moment in life when you realize that no matter how hard you try, you're never going to be fluent in Spanish, the memory doesn’t hold it!

The good thing is as one gets older you don’t try to fit in with the crowd. You get bolder in living on your own terms and learning to say no. The answer is to keep one’s mind busy. Enjoy being crazy and laugh lots. To me, old age is always ten years older than I am!

“No matter how old you are now. You are never too young or too old for success or going after what you want. Never be too old to set another goal.

Nothing matters more than your health. Healthy living is priceless. What millionaire wouldn't pay dearly for an extra 10 or 20 years of healthy aging.

Go for it, enjoy it,

Penny x