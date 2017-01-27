The Virgin of Candelaria is the Patron Saint of the Canary Islands. Her feast is celebrated on February 2 , the Dia de la Candelaria is a celebration to the Virgin of Candelaria which takes place annually on the 2nd of February which often involves colorful processions through the streets to mark the occasion.

The Candelaria Festival is particularly important in Tenerife) where the Virgin of Candelaria was said to have appeared in the 15th century and where the Virgin has a center of worship and the Royal Basilica Marian Shrine of Our Lady of Candelaria is dedicated to her.

According to a legend in 1594, a statue of the Virgin Mary, bearing a child in one arm and a green candle in the other (hence "Candelaria"), was discovered on the beach of by two Guanche goatherds in 1392.[3] This was before the Castilian conquest of the island (the island was not fully conquered until 1496). One of the shepherds tried to throw a stone at the statue, but his arm became paralysed; the other tried to stab the statue with a knife but ended up stabbing himself. The statue was taken by the local Guanche.

Later, Antón, a Guanche who had been enslaved and converted to Christianity by the Castilians, returned to Tenerife and recognized the statue as that of the Virgin Mary. And the statue was thus venerated by the Guanches, who moved it to San Blas. However, the statue was stolen and taken away to Lanzarote, it was later returned to Tenerife.