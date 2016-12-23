One of our readers was awarded the honour of the "Best Complaint of the Year"

Tamaris was visiting the hospital when the following happened...........

Last year the NHS thanked me for the best complaint of the year.

This is the way it went: the wife took me to the Edward Jenner ward (with only three in waiting) for a blood test, taking a ticket from the machine she noted it was number Fifty seven and number Fifty six was showing on the wall, sitting down taking out my biro and folding my newspaper my number was called out so in I went with some garlic in my pocket, with my eyes averted they took two samples of blood, maybe the garlic stopped them taking any more, talk about fast!

The next thing I heard was "All done, put your finger on here and hold this". Getting my coat on I headed straight for the reception area and told them I wanted to make complaint, asking what it was about I told 'em straight that I'd come in sat down, and did not have time to do the bloody cross word. Laughter all round, and thanks for the best complaint of the year.

Made me feel good too as I'd put smile on some ones face in the closing of the year 2016.