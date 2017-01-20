Many thanks to Penny and John from “books and cards and things” Corralejo.

Over the Christmas period, they put in an extremely hard effort and offered all their customer the chance to purchase knitted Christmas puds and Christmas stockings (curtesy of Karen Avery and Julie Millwater) from their special Christmas tree

It is with great thanks and pleasure that I can announce that through all their hard work and the support of all the customers who purchased from them, 290€ was given to ST James church to present to “Fuerteventura against cancer”

Here at Fuertenews HQ we would like to give a big thanks to everyone who supported this endeavour and gave time and or money to this worthwhile cause that is close to our heart