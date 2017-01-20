Guestroom

From Expert Market's newest report, they have researched the factors that affect the EU Gender Pay Gap and identified where it is closing fastest.

Taking into account factors like:

Hours worked (full-time v part-time), Age group, Sector (public v private), Industry, Job Type - they have worked out which groups of women are most likely to achieve equal pay first and the employment criteria that will help to close the pay gap quicker!

 

Who's Closing The Pay Gap Fastest Top Findings:

Spain came 13th out of 26 nations

Romania is closing the gender pay gap quickest in the EU.

Hungarian gender pay gap is closing slowest in the EU

UK, Germany and France are among the slowest nations to close the gender pay gap

Women working for the government or in the energy sector will see pay gap close first on average.

You can read the full report that was sent to us by following THIS link

 

