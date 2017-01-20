A Brand new Gym here in Corralejo:

The best place to train in Fuerteventura, instructing individuals or groups on how to maintain their fitness levels by implementing exercise plans and diet.

Open Door day is January 28th - come and try a class for FREE!

This amazing new Gym is just about to have their official opening on January 27th and on the 28th is a Open Doors day where everyone can come and try our classes for free the whole day. Please see the flyer at the bottom of this page for more information.

We are a new and professional team and we mainly specialize in high quality personal training, as we believe that this is the most efficient way to achieve our clients’ goals.

We offer a wide range of different trainings, based on everyone’s personal needs (including special rehabilitation programmes, as well as programmes for the athletes, seniors and the highly innovative genetic training). We will also offer a wide range of group classes (salsa, yoga, self-defence, Piloxing, Zumba).

We can be found at: AK Fit Coaching, Calle Falua 3, Corralejo.

We are looking forwards to meeting as many of you that would like to come along, see the facilities and talk about what we can do for you.

Find us on Facebook by clicking HERE