Why did I start this article? If I said the king of the internet called me up and said that people were interested in what I had to say would you believe me? – No? If I said that I felt that I could reach people in the same boat so they didn’t feel so alone, you may believe that but it simply wouldn’t be true. I started this blog as a form of therapy; I live a hectic life with 3 children and at times I am close to exploding. Many things on a daily basis makes my blood boil and rather than exploding at a random member of the public or a family member I thought that writing things down may be therapeutic! So now I have written it, I am afraid you have to read it……..

Ok, so I am a breeder and with three children in one house and chaos generally ensues.

This Issue I have this week (and one that nearly caused me to explode at someone in a “family pub” this week) came from extremely annoying complaint and “look” from a “Non Breeder” about my parenting skills.

The person in question looked over our way while in a local pub - he gave us the most distasteful look and said to his wife "Why Can't People Control Their Children in Restaurants" - he didn't just say it to his wife, but loud enough to make sure that we heard!!

Well my blood started to boil, I couldn't help myself:

"Look, look about you I said. You have chosen to come to a "family" restaurant, and "family" generally means loud-mouthed little kids everywhere. Us parents aren't taking our kids to nice restaurants because we don't want to waste our money on something the kid is going to push around his plate, throw at his sister, or complain about. So, if you want to avoid us, go to a nicer damm restaurant or go after children’s bedtime, But if you choose to eat cheap comfort food with the masses, you can shove your judgmental stares."

I know that most “non breeders” think if they were in our position, they would grab that whiny little child and take him or her home the second they acted out, but they wouldn't. Trust me. The only reason you would bother to take the kids to a restaurant in the first place was so that you could avoid cooking and cleaning up for one goddamn night of your life, and you're sure as hell not going to pick up and leave before your kids have finished the meal you just spent £20 on so you can go back home and do exactly what you set out to avoid, i.e., cook and clean-up.

And yes my children have made a mess, they have spread food everywhere - However we just paid £6 plus (a very generous tip) for a crappy grilled cheese sandwich so we wouldn't have to deal with that mess - I think that is perfectly justified.

Give us a break and try to remember how you behaved last time you showed up at a night club after at 2 in the morning after 7 pints and asked the waitress if the "no shirt" rule applied to her.

And if I hear one more non-breeder complain about a parents failure to "control their kid" based on that one noisey little brat they saw throwing a tantrum in the middle of Asda, I'm going to go apoplectic - yes my kids can be a little unruley at times, however firstly they are MY Kids and the majority of the time they are brilliant, and for every tantrum-throwing little child, there are 300 well-adjusted children who don't have to be removed from a situation.

So Non Breeders - get a grip, give us parents a break and stop with those judgemental stares in places that we choose to eat or shop!

If you got this far then thanks so much for reading, I have found it almost calming writing this down. I am sure that I will be back next time someone makes my Blood Boil!!!

x xx