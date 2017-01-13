I am extremely lucky and I live on such a beautiful Island.

However Life is busy, the days fly by and most days I don't appreicate what is around me. We started talking about this over a glass of wine the other night and decided that we should come up with a list of things and places that people just may not have done while here on the Island.

So here is a list of a soul-captivating experiences that will give you a different perspective of the world we live in. Here you´ll find some things to do in Fuerteventura that you can't do anywhere else in the world!

Watch a magical sunset in El Cotillo beach





Nature decided to bless these Fuerteventura beaches with one of the most impressive spectacles it has to offer: sunset. It is the best beach in Fuerteventura from where you can watch the sky change divine colours as the sun slips behind an Atlantic horizon at dusk. It is a priceless gift, every single day, only few get to experience in this splendid magnitude only at El Cotillo beach - best enjoyed with a glass of wine!

Reflect among white Corralejo dunes

Do you know what silence sounds like? Only in Corralejo beach you will be able to really listen to your deepest thoughts as you walk through infinite yet mesmerising Fuerteventura sand dunes laid perfectly grain by grain under a soothing clear blue sky… Definitely a must on your list for things to do in Corralejo.

Bathe in the turquoise waters of Jandia beach

The beaches of Jandia can be summed up in two words: infinite and free. There you can cleanse your soul from the pollution of city life: clear turquoise beaches, peaceful splashes of low waves and golden sand like you will find no where else.

Travel back in time in Betancuria

Because Fuerteventura attractions are not just about beaches and the sea. Discover four hundred years of Canary Islands history all in Betancuria; it is where the first colonial Canarian city was founded. Be prepared to teleport to ancient times every time you walk through the doors of any of the convents, churches or traditional Canarian homes.

Awaken your taste buds in Gran Tarajal

You haven´t really enjoyed a seafood dish until you´ve have one in Gran Tarajal. Popular for its authentic environment, you´ll only be served freshly caught fish cooked in the most traditional Canarian methods. For a true and rich experience, we recommend you try out small restaurants in coastal villages.

Make a wish on the mountain of Tindaya

The first settlers of Tindaya believed this mountain to have magic properties. Over 100 strange foot-shaped carvings, known as “podomorphs”, still lay till this day at its very top, hinting at the mountain´s enigmatic past. It is said the carvings are there to ward off evil spirits. Be careful what you wish for on the Tindaya Mountain!

Feel on top of the world in Las Peñitas

You will have to pass through the oldest village in the Canaries to reach this scenic viewpoint where you can experiment with your photography and shoot spectacular panoramic views of the whole island. It is the oldest mountain of the archipelago so you will literally be standing on top of the world.

Release sea turtles in Cofete beach

Several times a year, always during the summer months, something very special happens on Cofete beach: sea turtles hatch and instinctively make their way towards the water. If you are lucky enough be there, then get ready to experience an extraordinary bond with nature!

Walk through a lava Tube in Cueva del Llano

Would you dare to wander deep into the earth´s heart? Cueva Del Llano is a 648 meter-long lava tube nested under the grounds of Villaverde, north of the island. You can also expect to encounter a creature like no other, as it is home to the only living white arachnid on earth.

And to finish, sing your heart out at Flicks bar in Corralejo

One of THE things to do in Corralejo is Flicks, the karaoke bar where everyone becomes a legend. This is one last experience you shouldn´t miss out on. Say goodbye to the wondrous island by signing your heart out in a typical Corralejo nightlife ambiance, surrounded by likeminded people who are also looking to have a fantastic time.

Make the most of every day, live life to the full, stop moaning about being busy and make some time to enjoy a moment or two doing something different, you can never regret your life that way.

PS - send us your photos and stories