The camel is undoubtedly the best friend of the Magi (The Kings) and these days takes up all its protagonism on the occasion. More than a hundred of these specimens, endowed with very particular conditions and that are mostly veterans in this event, are chosen by their breeders to participate in the traditional parade of closing of Christmas.

The camel is along with the Kings, and of course with the children, the greatest part . That's why its breeders put the same illusion every year in choosing the best specimens for a parade in which safety is paramount, explains Chalo Viñoly, the creator from the Lanzarote town of Uga, the true birthplace of the Canarian camel

With more than 25 years of experience in participating in Kings rides throughout the Canaries, "the key is to choose camels with special characteristics, which are Veterans, aged between 10 and 20 years, and also be very calm animals and accustomed not to be afraid of the crowds, the music, the sirens and thunderous noises that generate these events.

"It's a selection of years because they have to wait until they are adults and then see their behavior, whether they are frightening or more or less docile",

These animals provide the long-awaited presence of the kings to the islands. Children want to touch them and crowd round, safety is very important.