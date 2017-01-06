On Thursday 5th of Janaury we saw the arrival of the 3 Kings onto the Island.

This is a big event and attracted huge crowds as always.

The procession andd celebration was really well attended and it was lovely to see everyone having such a great time, click below to see some of the photos we were sent.





The Kings arrive on Camels at the Habour and are welcomed by big crowds of young and old alike, people cheering all the way up the main street in Corralejo.

Along with the Kings and Camels, there was plenty of other people dressed up and entertaining the crowds

Many members of the public got into the spirit of things and we saw all maner of different sights, one of our favourite though was this group of, er well Smurfs????

What a brilliant day, although there was a slight delay - everyone seemed to be in high spirits and made the most of the celebrations.