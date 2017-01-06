Guestroom

threekings

 On Thursday 5th of Janaury we saw the arrival of the 3 Kings onto the Island.

 This is a big event and attracted huge crowds as always. 

 The procession andd celebration was really well attended and it was lovely to see everyone having such a great time, click  below to see some of the photos we were sent.

 

  Kings 4

The Kings arrive on Camels at the Habour and are welcomed by big crowds of young and old alike, people cheering all the way up the main street in Corralejo.

Kings 6

Along with the Kings and Camels, there was plenty of other people dressed up and entertaining the crowds

                    Kings 2                                                  Kings 3

Many members of the public got into the spirit of things and we saw all maner of different sights, one of our favourite though was this group of, er well Smurfs????

Kings 1

What a brilliant day, although there was a slight delay - everyone seemed to be in high spirits and made the most of the celebrations.

What's Coming Up

Fri Jan 06 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
Corralejo Market
Sat Jan 07 @ 8:00AM - 02:00PM
Mercado Agricola de la Biosfera
Sun Jan 08 @ 9:00AM - 02:00PM
Artisans Market, El Campanario, Corralejo
Mon Jan 09 @ 9:00AM - 02:00PM
Market in Morro Jable
Tue Jan 10 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
Corralejo Market
Tue Jan 10 @10:00AM - 02:00PM
Market in Calete De Fuste
Tue Jan 10 @10:00AM - 02:00PM
La Ruta de Los Corneles
Wed Jan 11 @ 9:00AM - 02:00PM
Costa Calma Market
Thu Jan 12 @ 9:00AM - 02:00PM
Artisans Market, El Campanario, Corralejo
Fri Jan 13 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
Corralejo Market

Fuertenews is a free publication bringing you news and views about Fuerteventura. Any donations would be welcome.

 

 